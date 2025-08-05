Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars

Davante Adams shares bold prediction on Travis Hunter's rookie season

The Jacksonville Jaguars used the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL Draft on Hunter

By Chantz Martin Fox News
As the start of the NFL regular season draws closer, the Jacksonville Jaguars are offering more insight into how the team plans to deploy rookie Travis Hunter.

Hunter, who was a two-way star at Jackson State and Colorado, was listed as the starting wide receiver and the backup cornerback on the Jaguars' first official depth chart.

As the debate about whether Hunter will take a similar number of snaps on offense and defense at the professional football level continues, Los Angeles Rams wideout Davante Adams offered his take on the rookie's prospects.

Davante Adams warms up

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

Adams believes Hunter could face injury concerns if his workload involves significant snaps in the long-term on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. 

"I don’t even think it’s possible to do. Not at a high level. It’s hard enough to go cover a punt and then be on one side," Adams said during a recent appearance on "The Pivot" podcast.

"That's just a lot of mileage, man. I’m not even concerned so much if he can do it over the course of a game or a season. It’s more like, how long is his career going to be if he’s playing that many snaps? All you’re doing is doubling your risk of injury."

Travis Hunter during practice

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) hits the padded wall after a successful; reception during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. (IMAGN)

Adams made it clear that he hopes Hunter can ultimately avoid any injury, but cautioned about what the Heisman winner will encounter playing defense against NFL players.

"I don’t wish any of that on him. I hope he can play an injury-free season and go ball out. But this is the reality. It’s already 100% injury guarantee. Once you get out there playing both sides, you gotta tackle Derrick Henry with that frame. He’s athletic as hell, but he’s gotta do some ninja s---."

Travis Hunter catching pass

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter makes a reception during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Two-way NFL players have been a rarity. Chuck Bednarik was the league's last full-time two-way athlete. Bednarik was a linebacker and offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1949-62.

Sammy Baugh and Don Hutson are also notable former two-way stars. Baugh was a quarterback, defensive back and punter. Huston spent his entire NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, playing receiver and safety. He later had a stint as a Packers assistant coach.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.