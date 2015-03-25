Dano Graves throws for 3 touchdowns to lead Cal Poly in a dominating 47-0 win over Weber St.

Dano Graves threw for three touchdowns and rushed for 116 yards in his collegiate debut to lead Cal Poly to a 47-0 win over Weber State.

Cal Poly (3-3, 2-0 Big Sky) dominated from start to finish. The Mustangs rolled up 365 yards rushing behind Graves and running back Kristaan Ivory. Ivory finished with 100 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He also added a touchdown catch.

Cole Stanford and Akaninyene Umoh added touchdown receptions while Matt Rulon and Brandon Howe each rushed for touchdowns.

After jumping out to a 20-0 half time lead, Cal Poly started the second half with back-to-back touchdown drives, turning the game into a route.

The Mustangs defense held Weber State (1-6, 0-3) to 173 total yards, posting its first shutout in seven years.

Freshman Austin Chipoletti led the Wildcats, throwing for 115 yards on 16 of 23 passing.