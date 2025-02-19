Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Daniel Jones rumor sends Steelers fans into frenzy to start offseason

Jones spent most of his career with the New York Giants

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a quarterback this offseason as questions remain over whether the team will end up bringing back Russell Wilson, Justin Fields or sign someone new.

The Steelers’ quarterback interests were documented earlier in the offseason.

Daniel Jones in action

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, #8, passes the ball against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/John Munson)

It first started with rumors of the team calling the Jacksonville Jaguars inquiring about the availability of Trevor Lawrence. Pro Football Talk later reported that no call was ever made, and Lawrence himself shot down rumors in an interview on "Up & Adams."

Then, the Steelers were rumored to be interested in Daniel Jones. Andrew Fillipponi, a radio host for 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, wrote on X that there was "interest inside the Steelers organization" in Jones. He wrote that there was a belief he would thrive in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense.

Steelers fans did not take the reported interest lightly and expressed frustrations on social media.

Jones was a first-round pick of the New York Giants in 2019. He played under Eli Manning for a few games during his rookie season before taking over full-time.

He was with the Giants for about six seasons, guiding the team to one playoff appearance and a postseason victory. New York cut him in the middle of the 2024 season, and he later signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley in action

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, #8, drops back to pass behind running back Saquon Barkley, #26, during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Daniel Jones looks on

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Jones has 14,582 passing yards and 70 touchdown passes. He also has 2,179 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.