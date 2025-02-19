Daniel Jones rumor sends Steelers fans into frenzy to start offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a quarterback this offseason as questions remain over whether the team will end up bringing back Russell Wilson, Justin Fields or sign someone new.

The Steelers’ quarterback interests were documented earlier in the offseason.

It first started with rumors of the team calling the Jacksonville Jaguars inquiring about the availability of Trevor Lawrence. Pro Football Talk later reported that no call was ever made, and Lawrence himself shot down rumors in an interview on "Up & Adams."

Then, the Steelers were rumored to be interested in Daniel Jones. Andrew Fillipponi, a radio host for 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, wrote on X that there was "interest inside the Steelers organization" in Jones. He wrote that there was a belief he would thrive in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense.

Steelers fans did not take the reported interest lightly and expressed frustrations on social media.

Jones was a first-round pick of the New York Giants in 2019. He played under Eli Manning for a few games during his rookie season before taking over full-time.

He was with the Giants for about six seasons, guiding the team to one playoff appearance and a postseason victory. New York cut him in the middle of the 2024 season, and he later signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones has 14,582 passing yards and 70 touchdown passes. He also has 2,179 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.