Dana White's latest venture delayed due to physical altercation with wife: report

More consequences have surfaced for UFC president Dana White after he slapped his wife, Anne, while ringing in the New Year in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this past weekend.

Power Slap League, which White heads, won’t have its debut aired on TBS as scheduled, due to the backlash White has been getting, according to Front Office sports. The first episode was expected to air following AEW at 10 p.m. ET on Jan. 11.

A TBS spokesperson told FOS that Power Slap has now been moved to Jan. 18 for its debut.

White issued an apology, saying that alcohol had been involved, but no excuses were being made.

"I’m literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It’s never happened before. It’s the first time that it’s ever happened, and people are going to say what they’re going to say," he told TMZ Sports.

"It is what it is. And whatever people do say, it’s deserved. I deserve it. It happened. I don’t know why it happened, and my wife and I have apologized to each other, we’ve apologized to our kids, and this is one of those things that everyone is going to chime in. I could care less what people think about this. We’re more concerned about our kids and taking care of our family."

Anne White also apologized for her role in the altercation.

"Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years," she said. "To say this is out of character for him is an understatement -- nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve, and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

White negotiated the broadcast deal with TBS for Power Slap outside UFC’s streaming and broadcast deals that are with ESPN. White believes that slap fighting, along with his UFC brand, is the future of combat sports.

"The sport of slap fighting is about to go to a whole new level," he said back in November.

Power Slap became a licensed sport via the Nevada Athletic Commission in October.