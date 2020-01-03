Dallas Cowboys to part ways with Jason Garrett after nine seasons as head coach: report

Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones has finally decided to part ways with head coach Jason Garrett after another lackluster season and failed attempt at playoffs, according to reports Thursday.

Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones agreed that the Cowboys organization will continue forward without Garrett after nine seasons, despite having an “abundance of care and respect” for him, ESPN reported, citing a source.

Garrett’s contract with the team is set to expire on Jan. 14 and according to the source, candidate interviews are to begin quickly after his departure.

No official statement from the team was issued as of early Friday morning but Jones has not shied away from his frustrations with Garrett’s performance this season.

After failing to make the playoffs for the second season in a row, Garrett reportedly met with Jones on Monday as players cleaned out their lockers. The pair were set to meet again on Thursday to settle his coaching status but the meeting never took place, ESPN reported.

While Garrett has publically expressed his desire to stay on as head coach, Jones hinted early last month that Garrett would still be coaching next year - although it might be with another NFL team.

“The problem is you don’t know who can guarantee you a Super Bowl. I’ve seen a lot of coaches, I’ve seen their names mentioned but they can’t guarantee me a Superbowl or guarantee my players the Superbowl,” he told KRLD radio.

He continued: “There’s no exclusive -- nobody’s got the exclusive skills to get the job done so that collectively you can win a Superbowl but there are qualified people. Jason Garrett is one of them and in my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year.”

Garrett replaced Wade Phillips as interim head coach during the middle of the 2010 season. After officially getting the job, Dallas made the playoffs three times but failed to make it further than the divisional round. This is the fourth time Dallas has gone 8-8 under Garrett.

