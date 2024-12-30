Dak Prescott’s fianceé has $40,000 worth of goods stolen from car: report

Burglaries involving athletes continue to rage on, and just the day before Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s home was broken into, the fianceé of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had things stolen from her car.

Dallas-based WFAA obtained a Dallas Police Department report, which stated Sarah Ramos had close to $40,000 worth of items stolen from her vehicle.

The incident occurred this past Thursday, when she admitted she "rushed inside" for a Pilates class due to inclement weather, leading her to forget to lock her car door.

After the class, Ramos returned to her vehicle to find several pieces of property taken, and she told police that she "was notified that her credit cards were being used at [another] location."

The items that were stolen the day after Christmas include designer wallets and handbags from Chanel, YSL, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Prada, per WFAA. Computer software and cash were also stolen.

There have been recent reports of burglaries involving athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce with both of their homes burglarized last month.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow experienced the same thing, and Doncic had his home broken into on Friday through his back master bedroom, per WFAA. A necklace worth $4,000, earrings worth $14,000 and four rings worth $5,000 were reported stolen.

For the NFL, they quickly issued a league-wide memo warning of burglaries that were believed to be linked to an "organized" group.

In the memo, obtained by the Associated Press, the league issued a security alert to teams and the NFL Players Association, warning that pro athletes in different sports were becoming "increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups."

At the time of the memo, NFL Network reported the FBI was investigating the crime spree, which they believed was "tied to a South American crime syndicate."

Law enforcement officials say the suspects conduct extensive surveillance on their targets’ homes and have even posed as groundskeepers or joggers. Some have even attempted home deliveries.

The memo urged players to take special precautions, including installing home security systems. They were also encouraged not to post live updates of their comings and goings on social media or showcasing their expensive items online.

Prescott’s engagement to Ramos was revealed in October, one month before he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury against the Atlanta Falcons.

The two share a daughter together, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott.

