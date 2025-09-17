Cubs rookie replicates incredible Bob Gibson feat in win over Pirates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Cubs rookie Cade Horton twirled another gem on Tuesday night – this time, at the expense of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 24-year-old righty lasted five innings and allowed one run on three hits. He struck out six Pirates batters, and the Cubs went on to win the game 4-1. Horton improved to 8-1 since the All-Star break and has become increasingly reliable someone Chicago can count on in big games.

Horton also accomplished a feat not seen since Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson did it in 1968 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

With Horton being 8-1 in his last 11 starts, he’s only allowed six runs in that span. Opta Stats noted that only Gibson had eight or more wins and six or fewer runs in an 11-start span in a single season in the modern baseball era. He did it in 1968.

Gibson, of course, had one of the most dominant seasons ever in 1968. He had 268 strikeouts, a 1.12 ERA and 13 complete games. He won the National League Cy Young award and the National League MVP award that year.

Horton isn’t likely to win those types of accolades this season. In 21 starts this year, he has a 2.66 ERA with 95 strikeouts.

Chicago improved to 87-64 with the win over the Pirates. The Cubs are five games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central lead and are nine games up on the San Diego Padres for the first NL Wildcard berth.