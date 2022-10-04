Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dak Prescott
Published

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott progressing, still can’t grip ball ‘well enough to play’

Dallas is 3-0 since Prescott's injury

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is making progress as he recovers from the September 12 surgery on his throwing thumb. 

Despite Prescott’s Week 1 injury, the Cowboys have fared incredibly well, winning three straight games with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush warms up before the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush warms up before the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

On Monday, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said he wants to see Prescott practice for a full week before returning to the field. 

RAMS’ BOBBY WAGNER LAYS OUT ANIMAL-RIGHTS ACTIVIST WHO RAN ONTO FIELD

"It’s better and he’s going to go out there every day and make progress toward being able to grip the ball," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "I don't know that you could ask for better news technically, physically in how it's responding, how it's healing so to speak. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"So, all of those things are on go and I don't know that as we bid bye to each day if considering the injury, considering the location of the injury, I don't know that you could make any more progress. There's some things here about healing that again I often say only the man upstairs knows how that works, but he'll have a big week and he'll be hard on himself getting it ready to go."

Dak Prescott, #4 of the Dallas Cowboys, looks on during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at ATT Stadium on Sept. 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. 

Dak Prescott, #4 of the Dallas Cowboys, looks on during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at ATT Stadium on Sept. 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.  (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

While Jones did not rule out Prescott for the Cowboys' Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams, he did say that Prescott is unable to grip the ball well enough to play on Sunday as of now. 

NFL POWER RANKINGS: EAGLES RETAIN TOP SPOT AS 2-2 TEAMS LITTER THE LEAGUE

"No. Not well enough to play," Jones said.  

Dak Prescott, #4 of the Dallas Cowboys, on the field before a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Commanders 25-10.  

Dak Prescott, #4 of the Dallas Cowboys, on the field before a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Commanders 25-10.   (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dallas has won three straight since dropping its opening week game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rush is the first Cowboys quarterback to win the first four starts of his career (Rush won in his lone start last year), according to ESPN. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has managed the games well, throwing for four touchdowns and no interceptions in his four starts.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.