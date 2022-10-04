Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott progressing, still can’t grip ball ‘well enough to play’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is making progress as he recovers from the September 12 surgery on his throwing thumb.

Despite Prescott’s Week 1 injury, the Cowboys have fared incredibly well, winning three straight games with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center.

On Monday, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said he wants to see Prescott practice for a full week before returning to the field.

"It’s better and he’s going to go out there every day and make progress toward being able to grip the ball," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "I don't know that you could ask for better news technically, physically in how it's responding, how it's healing so to speak.

"So, all of those things are on go and I don't know that as we bid bye to each day if considering the injury, considering the location of the injury, I don't know that you could make any more progress. There's some things here about healing that again I often say only the man upstairs knows how that works, but he'll have a big week and he'll be hard on himself getting it ready to go."

While Jones did not rule out Prescott for the Cowboys' Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams, he did say that Prescott is unable to grip the ball well enough to play on Sunday as of now.

"No. Not well enough to play," Jones said.

Dallas has won three straight since dropping its opening week game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rush is the first Cowboys quarterback to win the first four starts of his career (Rush won in his lone start last year), according to ESPN.

He has managed the games well, throwing for four touchdowns and no interceptions in his four starts.