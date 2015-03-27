Cowboys keeping Romo out of preseason finale; only 'selected starters' vs. Miami on Thursday

Tony Romo's preseason is done.

Although Romo has led the Dallas Cowboys to only one touchdown in four games, coach Wade Phillips said Tuesday that his starting quarterback will not try working out the kinks in the final preseason game Thursday night.

Third-stringer Stephen McGee will be the starting quarterback instead against the Miami Dolphins.

Phillips said "selected starters" will play. That likely means guys who play positions where the Cowboys have injuries will be pressed into action.

Rookie receiver Dez Bryant's status also remains in doubt. Phillips said he would have a better idea after Tuesday's practice, the team's only workout between a loss to Houston on Saturday and the Miami game.