Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' George Pickens goes airborne in stunning maneuver to keep drive alive

Pickens had a huge second half in the team's 31-28 win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
George Pickens showed up for the Dallas Cowboys when they needed him the most on Thursday.

He had a quiet first half against the Kansas City Chiefs, but exploded in the second half as he finished with six catches for 88 yards on 13 targets with a crucial 2-point conversion. He wowed fans on a play he made in the fourth quarter.

George Pickens leaps over a defender

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) leaps over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

On 3rd-and-8 at the Chiefs’ 45-yard line, Dak Prescott found Pickens cutting inside before the first down marker. He spun around and found empty space. He ran up the sideline, avoiding one tackle and then nearly hurdling Chiefs defensive back Trent McDuffie.

"Oh my gosh," CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz yelled in surprise.

The play kept the drive alive for the Cowboys and they finished with a much-needed touchdown in response to the Chiefs’ score to wrap the drive prior. Dallas would hang on for the 31-28 victory and keep chase in the playoff hunt.

George Pickens celebrates a 2-point conversion

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates after catching a two-point conversion as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

"On top of where we put ourselves right before these games and just the place that we’re in, having to get these wins against two elite teams," Prescott said. "I mean, two teams that played in the Super Bowl last year. Last year’s last year, but you’re talking about two organizations that obviously know how to win and we just beat them both in two great games.

"On top of everything that we've been through."

The Cowboys improved to 6-5-1 with the crucial victory. The Chiefs dropped to 6-6 and face a bigger climb to get into the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

