Cowboys fans beat up Eagles fan, Philly fans just watch

The Philly Special and winning the Super Bowl turned Eagles fans soft. The fans who used to boo Santa and beat up opposing fans have turned so soft that Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Stadium, Cowboys fans showed up and beat up an Eagles fan while Philly fans just watched one of their own being pummeled.

It is time for Eagles fans to look in the mirror at what they’ve become. This isn’t the Eagles fanbase that used to own the YouTube NFL fan fight search algorithm. This isn’t the hardass Philly that would’ve never let Cowboys fans come in and do this to one of their own.

Eagles fan clearly wasn’t ready for a fight. Look at his stance. Where are the union plumbers? The ironworkers? The ex-cons? The muscle? The wise guys?

This is about as low as it can get for Philly fans. I know the Eagles are in the playoffs and have a trip to Tampa coming up. These should be happy times for a franchise that started 2-5 and was left for dead before rallying and winning four of five down the stretch to get into the playoffs.

This is unacceptable, Eagles fans.

You’re going to let Cowboys fans come into your stadium and do this to one of your own who clearly has never been in a fan fight in his life? The Vet 700 level old-timers need to step in here and have a conversation with the youngsters. They need to remind the Philly diesel mechanics and plumbers of what they built over the years and how this cannot go on.

Allegedly having bathroom sex on the road is cute and all, but watching Eagles fan being pummeled with nobody standing up for their fellow fan is just straight-up sad.

Look in the mirror, Eagles fans. Figure it out.