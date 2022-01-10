Expand / Collapse search
Cowboys fans beat up Eagles fan, Philly fans just watch

The Cowboys pummeled the Eagles on the field, too

By Joe Kinsey | OutKick
The Philly Special and winning the Super Bowl turned Eagles fans soft. The fans who used to boo Santa and beat up opposing fans have turned so soft that Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Stadium, Cowboys fans showed up and beat up an Eagles fan while Philly fans just watched one of their own being pummeled.

It is time for Eagles fans to look in the mirror at what they’ve become. This isn’t the Eagles fanbase that used to own the YouTube NFL fan fight search algorithm. This isn’t the hardass Philly that would’ve never let Cowboys fans come in and do this to one of their own.

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (95) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (95) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Eagles fan clearly wasn’t ready for a fight. Look at his stance. Where are the union plumbers? The ironworkers? The ex-cons? The muscle? The wise guys?

This is about as low as it can get for Philly fans. I know the Eagles are in the playoffs and have a trip to Tampa coming up. These should be happy times for a franchise that started 2-5 and was left for dead before rallying and winning four of five down the stretch to get into the playoffs.

This is unacceptable, Eagles fans.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, left, and defensive end Randy Gregory, right, try to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, left, and defensive end Randy Gregory, right, try to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

You’re going to let Cowboys fans come into your stadium and do this to one of your own who clearly has never been in a fan fight in his life? The Vet 700 level old-timers need to step in here and have a conversation with the youngsters. They need to remind the Philly diesel mechanics and plumbers of what they built over the years and how this cannot go on.

Allegedly having bathroom sex on the road is cute and all, but watching Eagles fan being pummeled with nobody standing up for their fellow fan is just straight-up sad.

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Jason Huntley during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Jason Huntley during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Look in the mirror, Eagles fans. Figure it out.