Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys exec backs Bad Bunny as Super Bowl halftime performer, says sport does all it can to avoid politics

Bad Bunny's selection created consternation among NFL fans

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Charlotte Jones, the daughter of Jerry Jones who is the executive vice president and chief brand officer of the Dallas Cowboys, expressed her support of Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

The NFL’s selection of the Grammy Award-winning artist drew backlash when it was announced due to his criticism of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as the Trump administration began its crackdown on illegal immigration in the spring and summer.

Charlotte Jones laughs

Dallas Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones Anderson at training camp at the River Ridge Fields on. July 26, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Jones appeared on "The Katie Miller Podcast" on Tuesday and said it was "awesome" that Bad Bunny will get to perform in Santa Clara, California, for the biggest sporting event of the year and was unconcerned about his political comments.

"I think our Latina fan base is amazing. And I think when you think about the Super Bowl, you want the No. 1 performer in the world to be there," Jones said. "We’re on a global stage and we can’t ever forget that. Our game goes out to everybody around the world and to get the premier entertainer to want to be a part of our game, I think is amazing. We have a mixed culture. Our whole society is based on immigrants that came here and founded our country. I think we can celebrate that. I think the show’s going to be amazing."

"I don’t think our game’s about politics," Jones continued. "I don’t think people tune in to look at politics. We do everything we can to avoid politics. I think in that moment people will be watching the game, they’ll be celebrating music and nobody will be thinking about what comments on the left side, what comments on the right side. This is about bringing people together."

Jerry Jones and Charlotte Jones share the stage

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (left) with daughter and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones Anderson at training camp at the River Ridge Fields on July 26, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

PAT MCAFEE DEFENDS HAVING TRUMP ON SHOW, SAYS HE EXTENDED INVITE TO OBAMA: 'IT'S THE PRESIDENT'

Jones added that the Cowboys organization has "always felt strongly that politics should never enter our game," adding that she wants the entire fan base to support the team and not only those that support one political faction.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has also stood firm on Bad Bunny’s selection, while Jay-Z brushed off criticism last month.

Bad Bunny at the Yankees playoff game

Bad Bunny attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 7, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

"They love him. Don’t let them fool you," he told TMZ Sports at the time.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

