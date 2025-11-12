Cowboys exec backs Bad Bunny as Super Bowl halftime performer, says sport does all it can to avoid politics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlotte Jones, the daughter of Jerry Jones who is the executive vice president and chief brand officer of the Dallas Cowboys, expressed her support of Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

The NFL’s selection of the Grammy Award-winning artist drew backlash when it was announced due to his criticism of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as the Trump administration began its crackdown on illegal immigration in the spring and summer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jones appeared on "The Katie Miller Podcast" on Tuesday and said it was "awesome" that Bad Bunny will get to perform in Santa Clara, California, for the biggest sporting event of the year and was unconcerned about his political comments.

"I think our Latina fan base is amazing. And I think when you think about the Super Bowl, you want the No. 1 performer in the world to be there," Jones said. "We’re on a global stage and we can’t ever forget that. Our game goes out to everybody around the world and to get the premier entertainer to want to be a part of our game, I think is amazing. We have a mixed culture. Our whole society is based on immigrants that came here and founded our country. I think we can celebrate that. I think the show’s going to be amazing."

"I don’t think our game’s about politics," Jones continued. "I don’t think people tune in to look at politics. We do everything we can to avoid politics. I think in that moment people will be watching the game, they’ll be celebrating music and nobody will be thinking about what comments on the left side, what comments on the right side. This is about bringing people together."

PAT MCAFEE DEFENDS HAVING TRUMP ON SHOW, SAYS HE EXTENDED INVITE TO OBAMA: 'IT'S THE PRESIDENT'

Jones added that the Cowboys organization has "always felt strongly that politics should never enter our game," adding that she wants the entire fan base to support the team and not only those that support one political faction.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has also stood firm on Bad Bunny’s selection, while Jay-Z brushed off criticism last month.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"They love him. Don’t let them fool you," he told TMZ Sports at the time.