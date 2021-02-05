Cowboys' Dak Prescott should take less money for this reason, ex-quarterback Carson Palmer says

The Dak Prescott contract situation is about to heat up for a second straight offseason after he played five games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer, who essentially forced himself out of the Cincinnati Bengals organization and to the Oakland Raiders before joining the Arizona Cardinals, told 105.3 The Fan on Thursday that Prescott should consider taking less money when he negotiates his contract.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I love Dak's game. I think he's great. I think he shouldn't shoot for the moon," Palmer said. "Being the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, there's a lot that comes with that financially. So, you don't have to be the top-paid quarterback in the league.

"You can make as much as the top-paid quarterback in the league when you're the Dallas Cowboys quarterback if you do take less. Because - if you win in Dallas - look at today's television networks. You've got Troy Aikman, Jason Witten, and Tony Romo all on nationally televised games. Partially, because of their playing careers, but a majority of that is because they played for the Dallas Cowboys. They are a household name. You've seen Dak on tons of commercials and endorsements. You can make that same top-tier money if you're Dak and you take a little bit less, and you keep all the players around you within the salary cap structure."

COWBOYS' JERRY JONES SAYS DAK PRESCOTT HAS ALL THE 'LEVERAGE' GOING INTO CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

Prescott has been the best Cowboys quarterback to come through since Romo was playing. He proved to be a top quarterback in 2019 when he set career highs in passing yards (4,902) and touchdown passes (30).

Dallas was 2-3 when he was starting but finished 6-10 between Andy Dalton and Ben DiNucci playing in replace of him.

Prescott was given the franchise tag last offseason and signed the 1-year, $31.4 million contract. Depending on the 2021 salary, the franchise tag could be lowered for quarterbacks in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Either way, Dallas and Prescott have a decision to make this offseason.