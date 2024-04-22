Cowboys' Dak Prescott has no 'fear' about future as he enters final year of contract

Dak Prescott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys is up in the air beyond the 2024 season as he enters the last season on his contract with the team.

Prescott earned MVP votes last season after leading the NFL with 36 touchdown passes to go along with 4,516 passing yards. He’s gotten Dallas to the playoffs five times in eight seasons, but the Cowboys have not made it further than the divisional round.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The veteran quarterback said he still feels secure about his future, and is not uneasy if it means leaving the Cowboys.

"I'm not going to say I fear being here or not. I don't fear either situation, to be candid with you," Prescott said Friday, via The Athletic. "I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me.

"Right now it's with the Dallas Cowboys, it's where I want to be, and that's where I am, and that's the focus. And after the season we'll see where we're at and if the future holds that. And if not, we'll go from there."

DOLPHINS' TYREEK HILL RECALLS MIKE MCDANIEL'S TONGUE LASHING: 'WE PAY YOU ALL THIS MONEY FOR WHAT?'

Prescott said talks about a contract extension haven’t happened just yet but he and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones were "aligned" about where things stood.

"Honestly, I'm focused on the moment, on the now," Prescott added. "If the talks begin and real talks get to happen, sure, we can talk about getting that done, but in this case right now I'm worried about getting better, being better than I am at this moment. So leaving that up to my agent and Jerry at this point."

Jones had vowed to be "all in" during the offseason but it’s been far from exciting. The team saw Dorance Armstrong, Jr., Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith, Neville Gallimore, Noah Igbinoghene, Jonathan Hankins and Tyler Biadsz all leave via free agency. The team managed to sign Eric Kendricks and Royce Freeman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas also has to focus on re-signing CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons along with Prescott soon. Lamb is in the final year of his contract while Parsons could be a free agent after the 2025 season.