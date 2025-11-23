Cowboys' Dak Prescott engineers impressive comeback victory over Eagles, sets franchise record in process

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to a comeback 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles as he made franchise history on Sunday.

Prescott was 23-of-36 with 354 passing yards, two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown as he brought the Cowboys all the way back for the win. Dallas trailed 21-0 with 11:32 left in the second quarter before the team even got on the scoreboard. The former Mississippi State standout has 34,378 passing yards as a member of the Cowboys. He surpassed Tony Romo for the most passing yards in franchise history.

The comeback began in the closing moments of the first half. He found George Pickens for a 1-yard touchdown catch. The Cowboys trailed 21-7 as they went into the locker room.

But it was truly a tale of two halves. Philadelphia looked like Super Bowl champions with the way they were playing through the first two quarters. Jalen Hurts found the end zone three times, including a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. It started to feel like the boys in Kelly green would be turning red hot.

Turnovers and a sputtering offense doomed the Eagles in the second half. Philadelphia had six drives in the second half. The Eagles punted on four of them, missed a field goal and fumbled the ball.

In the third quarter, an Eagles punt led to a seven-play, 89-yard touchdown drive by Prescott. He found tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford to make it a one-possession game.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott missed a long field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys turned it into a three-play, 54-yard drive that ended with a Prescott rushing touchdown. It tied the game and gave Dallas the momentum they needed to win the game.

Prescott then led Dallas on a nine-play, 49-yard drive that ended with a Brandon Aubrey game-winning field goal.

It was a crushing blow to the Eagles, who started off hot.

Hurts was 27-of-39 with 289 passing yards and three total touchdowns. He was only sacked once. Philadelphia’s rushing offense was mostly clamped down as well. The Eagles only rushed for 63 yards and Saquon Barkley fumbled, which cost the Eagles field position.

Brown had eight catches on 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. DeVonta Smith had six catches on 11 targets for 89 yards. But the offense was totally blanked in the second half.

Dallas, playing with heavy hearts at home in wake of the death of Marshawn Kneeland, improved to 5-5-1 on the year. The Cowboys are two games behind the San Francisco 49ers in the win column for the final playoff spot.

The Eagles fell to 8-3 but still have control of the NFC East.