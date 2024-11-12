Cowboys' Dak Prescott elects to have season-ending surgery to address injured hamstring, Jerry Jones says

Just days ago, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones expressed his hopes quarterback Dak Prescott would avoid season-ending surgery to repair his injured hamstring.

"He doesn’t want surgery. He wants to be on the field and go for it. He’s weighing that. We’re weighing that," Jones said last week. But Jones revealed Tuesday the three-time Pro Bowler elected to undergo surgery to address his torn hamstring.

Prescott is scheduled to undergo the procedure Wednesday in New York, Jones confirmed.

"His prognosis is wonderful," Jones said on his radio show. "It just means we’re not going to have him for the rest of the year."

The decision comes more than a week after Prescott left a game against the Atlanta Falcons late in the third quarter. Prescott appeared to have injured himself during a 5-yard scramble, but he did not immediately head to the Dallas sideline.

Cameras showed Prescott grimacing as he threw a pass to wide receiver Jalen Brooks the play after the apparent injury. After the game, Prescott detailed what he felt at the time.

"I felt it when I was getting up from the run. I can't even say that I felt it running," Prescott said at the time. "The tackle, maybe something on the tackle. Yeah, I don't know. But when I was standing up, I felt something, actually. Didn't think it was much. You get tired. It's a physical game. A lot of times you feel different things and they kind of go away."

The Cowboys already knew they would be without last season’s NFL MVP runner-up for at least a month and were resigned to the outcome after Prescott visited one more specialist.

The recovery time is at least three months, about the amount of time former Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith was sidelined after a similar injury in training camp two years ago.

Prescott’s hamstring was partially torn off the bone, a condition known as a partial avulsion. It’s the second time in five years Prescott will miss more than half a season due to injury. He broke an ankle in Week 5 in 2020, and Dallas finished 6-10.

The Cowboys enter Monday night's game against the Houston Texans with a 3-6 record. If the team cannot rally over its final eight games, it will be the first time since 2020 Dallas has failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Prescott wasn’t having a great year when he got hurt. He had thrown for 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions for an offense that was in the middle of the pack in the NFL after being among the league’s best in the playoff years.

Cooper Rush started in Prescott’s place against the Eagles but had just 45 yards passing, the fewest for a Dallas starter in a game since Matt Cassel had 37 in another lost season for the Cowboys in 2015. Rush will start again Monday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

