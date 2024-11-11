Cowboys' Jerry Jones pushes back on questions about curtains at AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2024 season has been plagued by a few things – lack of investment in free agents, scores of injuries and possibly one other X-factor. The sun.

The sun’s glare was a topic of conversation after the Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-6 at home. It was the Cowboys’ fourth home loss of the year as they have yet to win a game at AT&T Stadium.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The sun could be a culprit for contributing to Dallas’ struggles. Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered some of the consequences of the sun issue. He missed a catch when Cooper Rush threw him the ball and pinned it on the glare.

Lamb told reporters he would be in favor of adding curtains to the windows in which the sun peeks through. However, team owner Jerry Jones was not about to get into a curtains discussion.

"We do know where the damn sun's going to be at our own stadium," Jones said, via ESPN.

When asked about curtains, Jones replied, "Well, let's just tear the damn stadium down and build another one? You kidding me?"

TOM BRADY LAUDS BUCS' BAKER MAYFIELD FOR INCREDIBLE STIFF ARM, THROW IN PIVOTAL MOMENT VS 49ERS

The sun seemed to be particularly bad as Philadelphia trounced Dallas.

AT&T Stadium has an east-west alignment from end zone to end zone, while most stadiums are north-south. As Cowboys games kick off in the middle of the afternoon, the setting sun has given teams problems.

"Every team that comes in here has the same issues," Jones added. "They know where the sun is going to be. Every team has the same thing. I’m not saying (it’s on Mike McCarthy). I’m saying the world knows where the sun is. We get to know that almost a year in advance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where’s the moon? We’re fine. But everybody plays in the sun out here."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.