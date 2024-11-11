Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Jerry Jones pushes back on questions about curtains at AT&T Stadium

Ceedee Lamb suffered an issue early in the game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2024 season has been plagued by a few things – lack of investment in free agents, scores of injuries and possibly one other X-factor. The sun.

The sun’s glare was a topic of conversation after the Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-6 at home. It was the Cowboys’ fourth home loss of the year as they have yet to win a game at AT&T Stadium. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ceedee Lamb can't see

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, #88, runs past a pass thrown into the end zone by quarterback Cooper Rush as Philadelphia Eagles' Cooper DeJean, #33, and Jake Ferguson, #87, look on in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

The sun could be a culprit for contributing to Dallas’ struggles. Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered some of the consequences of the sun issue. He missed a catch when Cooper Rush threw him the ball and pinned it on the glare.

Lamb told reporters he would be in favor of adding curtains to the windows in which the sun peeks through. However, team owner Jerry Jones was not about to get into a curtains discussion.

"We do know where the damn sun's going to be at our own stadium," Jones said, via ESPN.

When asked about curtains, Jones replied, "Well, let's just tear the damn stadium down and build another one? You kidding me?"

Jerry Jones and Jeffrey Lurie

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, talks to Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie before the game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 10, 2024. (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

TOM BRADY LAUDS BUCS' BAKER MAYFIELD FOR INCREDIBLE STIFF ARM, THROW IN PIVOTAL MOMENT VS 49ERS

The sun seemed to be particularly bad as Philadelphia trounced Dallas.

AT&T Stadium has an east-west alignment from end zone to end zone, while most stadiums are north-south. As Cowboys games kick off in the middle of the afternoon, the setting sun has given teams problems.

"Every team that comes in here has the same issues," Jones added. "They know where the sun is going to be. Every team has the same thing. I’m not saying (it’s on Mike McCarthy). I’m saying the world knows where the sun is. We get to know that almost a year in advance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cooper Rush on the sideline

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush sits on the bench late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

"So someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where’s the moon? We’re fine. But everybody plays in the sun out here."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.