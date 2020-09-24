Cowboys' Dak Prescott on Breonna Taylor indictment decision: 'That's disgusting'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott voiced his opinion on the Kentucky grand jury's decision to not indict any of the Louisville police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor during a meeting with reporters on Thursday.

“That's disgusting,” Prescott said, according to The Athletic. “I don't understand that one at all. ... That's simply unacceptable and I don't understand an officer not being charged in that case.”

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, a Jefferson County grand jury announced Wednesday. The other two officers at the focal point of the investigation avoided charges. No officer was charged in Taylor’s death.

The indictment was announced 194 days after Taylor, 26, was shot six times by the officers who entered her home during a narcotics investigation on March 13.

Authorities found that the bullets fired by Hankison traveled into the neighboring apartment while three residents were home – a male, a pregnant female, and a child – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said at a press conference after the grand jury's announcement.

Hankinson faces up to five years on each of the three counts if convicted, Cameron said.

