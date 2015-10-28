Cowboys' Bryant set to practice, boosting chance for return

IRVING, Texas (AP) Dez Bryant is returning to practice for the first time in almost seven weeks, boosting the prospects of Dallas' All-Pro receiver returning from a broken right foot against Seattle this weekend.

Coach Jason Garrett said Bryant would be limited Wednesday in his first practice since Sept. 11, two days before he was injured in the opener against the New York Giants. He's missed five straight games, the longest absence of his career.

The Cowboys (2-4) have lost four straight games without Bryant and quarterback Tony Romo, who broke his left collarbone a week after Bryant's injury. Romo will miss at least three more games.

The Seahawks (3-4) visit Dallas on Sunday.

