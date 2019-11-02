Breeders' Cup horse named 'Covfefe' pokes fun at Trump, favorite to win

Fans at Saturday's Breeders' Cup will get to see a competitor bearing one of President Trump's signature lines from Twitter.

Jamie Roth, who runs a LNJ Foxwoods stable, thought Trump's apparent typo -- "covfefe" -- would be a good name for one of her horses.

“We gave the name to her because we thought she was special and we thought the name was kind of funny," she told USA Today.

"Covfefe" the horse, 3, is reportedly the morning line favorite for the Breeders' Cup and even has her own Twitter account that pokes fun at the president. Titled "RealCovfefeRacehorse," the account often plays off of Trump's statements online.

"The Greatest #CovfefeHunt In American History!" the account tweeted on Thursday, clearly playing off of Trump's "witch hunt" label for the impeachment inquiry.

Roth said she hasn't heard from the White House and generally tries not to get too political.

“I don’t try to get too political,’’ she said. “He’s not for me, but obviously he is for some other people. He just doesn’t stand for the things that I believe it. But I believe in Covfefe.’’

Trump famously caused a social media uproar when he mysteriously decried the "constant negative press covfefe," in 2017. The president has since poked fun at himself, appearing in a White House video in which he jokes about the word.

Roth reportedly said that she was considering naming another horse "Trump Tweets" and reserved it through a breed registry for thoroughbreds.