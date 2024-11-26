Conor McGregor's fiancée rips fighter's accuser: 'My sons will be warned women like you exist'

Conor McGregor's fiancée went scorched earth on the UFC fighter's accuser in the days following McGregor being held liable for assault during a sexual encounter with the woman.

Nikita Hand claimed the UFC fighter "brutally raped and battered" her in a Dublin hotel penthouse nearly six years ago, and was awarded nearly 250,000 Euros ($257,000) on Friday.

Hand said that McGregor had bruised her during sex, to a point where a paramedic testified that he had not seen someone with that intensity of bruising. She also claimed that McGregor had put her in a chokehold several times and later told her, "Now you know how I felt in the octagon where I tapped out three times."

Well, in a series of Instagram Story posts, Devlin backed up McGregor and shamed Hand.

"Imagine a woman, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman's man with a family and child on the way…" Devlin wrote. "Whilst out on a 3 day bender, texting excuses to her own child at home where mammy is on Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, Sunday morning, Sunday night, into Monday morning. All the while out of her face in a hotel room, dancing around a hotel carpark. What sort of woman are you!!!"

Added Devlin, "My sons will be warned women like you exist in the world."

"CCTV does not lie. I look forward the day the world will see the footage of you on that night and the carry on of you. Not a bother of you having the time of your life… To me, looks like you're the one sexually assaulting in the lift. To me, it looks like everyone is trying to get away from you.

CONOR MCGREGOR FOUND LIABLE OF ASSAULT IN IRELAND CIVIL COURT STEMMING FROM SEXUAL ENCOUNTER

"Conor and I dealt with these issues privately many years ago, as should be done in a relationship and we have come out stronger than ever. We have four beautiful children now whose smiling faces and happy hearts are a testament to who he is and who we are. They without sin cast the first stone."

Devlin's comments come just days after McGregor called Hand a "vicious liar."

McGregor recently maintained his innocence, but admitted to making "mistakes."

"Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me," McGregor wrote on X on Monday. "As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath."

McGregor previously was accused of sexually assaulting someone in a bathroom at an NBA Finals game in 2022, but he avoided charges.

McGregor, who hasn't fought since 2021, was set to return to the ring at UFC 303, but his injury kept him away from the Octagon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.