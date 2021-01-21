Conor McGregor dismisses multimillion-dollar lawsuit as 'old news'

Conor McGregor was asked about a multimillion-dollar lawsuit he is facing during the UFC 257 press conference as he prepares to face Dustin Poirier in a sequel bout Saturday.

McGregor is facing a lawsuit from a woman who claimed the UFC fighter raped her in 2018, The New York Times reported Wednesday. The woman reportedly filed the lawsuit after police and prosecutors declined to press charges against the MMA superstar.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The woman filed a personal injury lawsuit and alleged that she was left with bruises on most of her body after the 2018 incident, according to the newspaper. The suit is reportedly seeking between $1.79 million and $2.13 million in damages. The suit was filed in Dublin, Ireland.

"It's old news," McGregor said during Thursday’s news conference. "It was investigated thoroughly over the course of 2 long years and I was cleared of all wrongdoing."

UFC'S MICHAEL CHIESA CHALLENGES COLBY COVINGTON: 'THE ELECTION IS OVER ... YOUR SHTICK IS DONE'

McGregor’s spokesperson Karen Kessler released a statement on the issue Wednesday, according to ESPN.

"After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses' statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected," Kessler said. "The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail."

McGregor was the subject of two other sexual assault investigations but it was unclear whether the probes were still active, The Times reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGregor will face Poirier on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.