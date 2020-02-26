Conference USA women's basketball championship history

Conference USA holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Conference USA features 14 teams, including Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, North Texas, Old Dominion, Rice, Southern Miss, Texas-Arlington, UAB, UTEP, and Western Kentucky.

The C-USA women’s basketball tournament begins March 11 and runs through March 14.

The conference began holding tournaments in 1996.

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: RICE

Rice won its first C-USA title in 2019. They defeated Middle Tennessee, 69-54. Nancy Mulkey was named tournament MVP.

2018: WESTERN KENTUCKY

Western Kentucky won its third title in four years. The Hilltoppers defeated UAB, 72-57. Tashia Brown won a second MVP award.

2017: WESTERN KENTUCKY

Western Kentucky won its second conference title in 2017, defeating Southern Miss 67-56. Tashia Brown was named tournament MVP.

2016: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Middle Tennessee State defeated Old Dominion, 70-54, in 2016. Ty Petty won the tournament MVP.

2015: WESTERN KENTUCKY

In 2015, Western Kentucky won its first C-USA title. They defeated Southern Miss, 60-57. Alexis Govan was named MVP.

2014: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

In 2014, Middle Tennessee State knocked off Tulsa, 84-55. Ebony Rowe won tournament MVP.

2013: TULSA

Tulsa defeated Central Florida, 75-66, in 2013. Taleya Mayberry was named tournament MVP.

2012: UTEP

In 2012, UTEP won the title over Central Florida 69-65. Gloria Brown was named tournament MVP.

2011: CENTRAL FLORIDA

Central Florida claimed Conference USA glory in 2011. They defeated Tulane 85-73. Jelisa Caldwell won the MVP award.

2010: TULANE

Tulane won its fifth conference title in 2010. The Green Wave defeated UAB 62-54. Daniell Nunn won the MVP award.

2009: CENTRAL FLORIDA

Central Florida defeated Southern Miss in overtime, 65-54. Emma Cannon was named MVP.

2008: SMU

SMU defeated UTEP, 73-57, to claim its first conference title in 2008. Janielle Dodds was named tournament MVP.

2007: EAST CAROLINA

East Carolina won the title in 2007, defeating Rice 79-70. LaCoya Terry won the tournament MVP award.

2006: TULSA

Tulsa won its first conference title in 2006. They defeated Rice, 55-52. Jillian Robbins was named tournament MVP.

2005: TCU

TCU defeated Louisville, 60-41, in 2005. Sandora Irvin won a second MVP award.

2004: HOUSTON

Houston won its first C-USA title in 2004, defeating TCU 86-75. Chandi Jones was named tournament MVP.

2003: TCU

TCU needed overtime to beat Cincinnati. The Horned Frogs won the game, 85-76. Sandora Irvin was named tournament MVP.

2002: CINCINNATI

Cincinnati won the conference title in 2002. The Bearcats defeated Tulane, 68-56. Valerie King became the first multi-MVP winner.

2001: TULANE

In 2001, Tulane won the fourth title in five years. They defeated Cincinnati, 63-50. Valerie King, of Cincinnati, won the tournament MVP award.

2000: TULANE

Tulane repeated as champions in 2000. They defeated UAB, 73-70. Janell Burse was named tournament MVP.

1999: TULANE

Tulane won the conference title in 1999, defeating Cincinnati 58-44. Grace Daley was named tournament MVP.

1998: MEMPHIS

Memphis won a second C-USA title in 1998, defeating Louisville 79-75. LaTonya Johnson won MVP.

1997: TULANE

Tulane won the conference title in 1997. The Green Wave defeated Marquette, 76-53. Mary Lowry was named tournament MVP.

1996: MEMPHIS

Memphis won the first-ever Conference USA women’s basketball tournament in 1996. The Tigers defeated DePaul, 93-87, in overtime. Keeta Matthews was named tournament MVP.