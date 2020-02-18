Conference USA men's basketball championship history

Conference USA holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Conference USA features 14 teams--Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, North Texas, Old Dominion, Rice, Southern Miss, Texas-Arlington, UAB, UTEP, and Western Kentucky.

The conference’s men’s basketball tournament begins March 11 and runs through March 14.

The conference began its men’s basketball tournament in 1996.

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion defeated Western Kentucky in 2019, 62-56. Xavier Green was named tournament MVP.

2018: MARSHALL

Marshall won its first C-USA title in 2018. The Thundering Herd defeated Western Kentucky, 67-66. Jon Elmore was named tournament MVP.

2017: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

The Blue Raiders won back-to-back titles in 2017. They defeated Marshall, 83-72. Giddy Potts was named MVP.

2016: MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Middle Tennessee State won its first C-USA title in 2016. They beat Old Dominion, 55-53. Reggie Upshaw was named MVP.

2015: UAB

UAB defeated Middle Tennessee State, 73-60, in 2015. The Blazers’ Robert Brown was named tournament MVP.

2014: TULSA

Tulsa defeated Louisiana Tech, 69-60, in 2014. James Woodard was named MVP.

2013: MEMPHIS

Memphis needed double overtime to get past Southern Miss in 2013. They won 91-79. Chris Crawford was named MVP.

2012: MEMPHIS

Memphis won its sixth title in seven years in 2012. The Tigers defeated Marshall, 83-57. Joe Jackson won a second straight MVP.

2011: MEMPHIS

Memphis picked up a title over UTEP in 2011, 67-66. Joe Jackson was named tournament MVP.

2010: HOUSTON

Houston briefly stopped Memphis’ run in 2010. The Cougars defeated UTEP, 81-73. Kelvin Lewis was named MVP.

2009: MEMPHIS

Memphis clobbered Tulsa for a fourth straight title in 2009, 64-39. Tyreke Evans was named MVP.

2008: MEMPHIS

Memphis won a third straight C-USA title in 2008. They defeated Tulsa, 77-51. Antonio Anderson was named MVP.

2007: MEMPHIS

Memphis repeated as champs in 2007. The Tigers defeated Houston, 71-59. Chris Douglas-Roberts was named MVP.

2006: MEMPHIS

In 2006, Memphis started a brief period of dominance in Conference USA. They defeated UAB, 57-46. Shawne Williams was named tournament MVP.

2005: LOUISVILLE

Louisville won its second title in three seasons in 2005. They defeated Memphis, 75-74. Taquan Dean was named MVP.

2004: CINCINNATI

Cincinnati won a fourth conference title in 2004. They defeated DePaul, 55-50. Tony Bobbitt was named tournament MVP.

2003: LOUISVILLE

Louisville won its first C-USA title in 2003. The Cardinals defeated UAB, 83-78. Luke Whitehead was named MVP.

2002: CINCINNATI

Cincinnati defeated Marquette, 77-63, in 2002. Steve Logan was named tournament MVP.

2001: CHARLOTTE

Charlotte defeated Cincinnati, 80-72, in 2001. Rodney White was named MVP.

2000: SAINT LOUIS

In 2000, Saint Louis defeated DePaul 56-49. Justin Love was named MVP.

1999: CHARLOTTE

Charlotte finally broke through in 1999. The 49ers defeated Louisville, 68-59. Galen Young was named tournament MVP.

1998: CINCINNATI

Cincinnati became the first multi-conference winner in 1998. They defeated Charlotte, 71-57. Eventual No. 1 pick Kenyon Martin was named MVP.

1997: MARQUETTE

Marquette bounced back and won the conference title in 1997. They defeated Charlotte, 60-52. Aaron Hutchins was named MVP.

1996: CINCINNATI

Cincinnati won the first Conference USA tournament title in 1996. The Bearcats defeated Marquette, 85-83, in overtime. Danny Fortson was named tournament MVP.