Commanders' Jayden Daniels suffers hamstring injury vs Cowboys

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels injured his right leg on Sunday in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Daniels took the snap out of the pistol formation and dropped back to pass in the third quarter. He pumped fake to try to fool Cowboys linebacker Shemar James who was coming after him untouched. As James tried to wrap him up, Daniels lost the ball and his leg appeared to get twisted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year was writhing in pain. He hobbled off the field and went directly into the blue medical tent.

He was officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Marcus Mariota took over on offense for Daniels. Mariota threw a pick-six to Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland.

Daniels was later ruled out for the game.

PATRIOTS' DRAKE MAYE MATCHES TOM BRADY FEAT IN WIN OVER TITANS

The second-year quarterback already missed some time with an injury earlier this season. He came into the game against the Cowboys with 875 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and only one interception.

He was 12-of-222 with 156 passing yards, a touchdown pass to Zach Ertz and a rushing touchdown. He was leading the team with 35 rushing yards when he exited.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daniels is one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL. He had 3,568 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes last season as the Commanders made it to the NFC Championship.