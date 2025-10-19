Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

Commanders' Jayden Daniels suffers hamstring injury vs Cowboys

Marcus Mariota came into the game for Daniels

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels injured his right leg on Sunday in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Daniels took the snap out of the pistol formation and dropped back to pass in the third quarter. He pumped fake to try to fool Cowboys linebacker Shemar James who was coming after him untouched. As James tried to wrap him up, Daniels lost the ball and his leg appeared to get twisted.

Jayden Daniels tries to avoid a defender

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) avoids a tackle by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year was writhing in pain. He hobbled off the field and went directly into the blue medical tent.

He was officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Marcus Mariota took over on offense for Daniels. Mariota threw a pick-six to Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland.

Daniels was later ruled out for the game.

Jayden Daniels greets fans in Texas

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels greets supporters while taking the field prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The second-year quarterback already missed some time with an injury earlier this season. He came into the game against the Cowboys with 875 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and only one interception.

He was 12-of-222 with 156 passing yards, a touchdown pass to Zach Ertz and a rushing touchdown. He was leading the team with 35 rushing yards when he exited.

Jayden Daniels gets out of a tackle

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels avoids a tackle by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Daniels is one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL. He had 3,568 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes last season as the Commanders made it to the NFC Championship.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

