Commanders dealt serious blow after Austin Ekeler injury update: reports

The Washington Commanders will be without one of Jayden Daniels' top weapons for the rest of the season.

Running back Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles late in the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday, an MRI confirmed according to multiple reports.

Ekeler, 30, went down on a non-contact play while running a route. He crumpled to the ground and was helped off the field as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg before being eventually carted off the field.

Ekeler has started both games this season for the Commanders, gaining 43 yards on 14 carries and catching five passes for 38 yards.

The nine-year NFL veteran is in his second season with the Commanders after spending seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Ekeler appeared in 12 games, starting six of them, last season.

He ran for 367 yards and four touchdowns while being a valuable pass-catcher for Daniels out of the backfield. Ekeler caught 35 passes for 366 yards.

The Commanders will turn to rookie seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols to carry the load. Croskey-Merritt, 24, has 14 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown through the Commanders' first two games of the season. McNichols, 29, has four carries for 25 yards over the same span.

Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. will also miss the rest of the season after having quadriceps surgery. Wise was injured while trying to block an extra-point attempt in the first half.

The Commanders will look to rally from their loss against the Packers when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at home next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

