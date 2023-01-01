Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders
Commanders' Carson Wentz faces boos as he throws two interceptions in first half

Wentz salvaged the half with some points

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz faced boos from the fans at FedExField on Sunday in his return to the field against the Cleveland Browns.

Wentz first started to hear the boos rain down on him in the first quarter when he threw an interception to Browns cornerback Denzel Ward. He heard them again in the second quarter when his third drive of the game led to a Grant Delpit interception. Two interceptions in the first half was not a good start.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz throws against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Maryland.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz throws against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington was able to get some points on the board before the end of the first half.

Wentz led the team on a 21-play, 96-yard drive to get the Commanders on top 7-3. The drive ended with a Wentz quarterback sneak at the goal line for the score.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz walks to the sideline during the Cleveland Browns game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Maryland.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz walks to the sideline during the Cleveland Browns game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The veteran quarterback was 6-of-10 with 62 passing yards and two picks in the first half. He was sacked once. Logan Thomas led the way with three catches for 32 yards.

Wentz was put back into the starting lineup after coming into the game against the San Francisco 49ers last week. He had been out since Week 6 due to a fractured ring finger and lost his job to Taylor Heinicke for a bit.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Maryland.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

But the Commanders’ inability to keep their winning ways up led Ron Rivera to go back to Wentz.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.