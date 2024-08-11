Colts star Jonathan Taylor wears Guardian Cap in preseason game vs Broncos

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor was among the players wearing Guardian Caps during the team’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

The Guardian Cap is protective headgear that is worn around the helmet to help prevent head injuries. Taylor, Zavier Scott, Kylen Granson, Rodney Thomas II and Grant Stuard decided to wear it for the game on Sunday, months after the NFL approved players to wear it in regular-season games if they choose.

"We now have two years of data showing significant concussion reductions among players who wear Guardian Caps during practice so players will be permitted to wear the cap during games this upcoming season," NFL executive Jeff Miller, the EVP overseeing player health and safety, said in a statement in April.

"Additionally, there are new helmets this year that provide as much – if not more – protection than a different helmet model paired with a Guardian Cap. These developments represent substantial progress in our efforts to make the game safer for players."

The Guardian Caps were introduced during training camp before the start of the 2022 season. They were made mandatory at preseason practices in 2023 as well as any regular-season or playoff practice that featured contact.

Only quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive backs, kickers and punters are not obliged to wear the piece of protection.

Scott told the Indy Star why he decided to wear the cap.

"Our [medical and equipment] guys here do a great job of keeping us informed," Scott said. "They’ve done the testing, and I don’t know the numbers, but they say it [offers] a significant reduction in concussions."

Denver won the game, 34-30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.