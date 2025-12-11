Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr provides update on security guard he accidentally decked on sideline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A scary moment occurred during the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars game when Michael Pittman Jr. accidentally knocked over a security guard, who fell hard on the turf near the end zone.

On what would've been a touchdown catch – Pittman was called for offensive pass interference to negate the grab in the end zone – he was pushed and lost his footing in rainy conditions as he slid onto the grass.

But Pittman immediately hit a security guard, who wasn't looking behind him as he performed his duty looking up at the Jacksonville crowd at EverBank Stadium. The security guard hit the turf hard, as the back of his head slammed on the ground.

Pittman was quick to check on the man before eventually rejoining his team on the field.

After the game, Pittman posted on X hoping to find out the status of the security guard.

"Any updates on the security guard that hit his head on the sideline yesterday?" Pittman asked his followers with a praying hands emoji.

Fox News Digital asked Pittman on Wednesday if he ever heard about the man he collided with.

"So, I got an update from other people," Pittman said. "We're still working on — we have a great media team in our building. They said they're going to get his name for me so I can reach out personally and check on him.

"That was a scary thing for everybody involved, but they said that he walked off on his own power. He’s doing good, so that’s good."

NFL players are always going the extra mile to help their teams win games, but sometimes the heat of competition results in those bystanders on the sideline becoming collateral damage. This was one of the scarier hits between a player and gameday personnel, but it's good to hear that the security guard appears to be good.

That would've been the first touchdown pass of rookie Riley Leonard's young career if Pittman's grab stood for six points. But it ultimately didn't work out in the 36-19 loss, where starting quarterback Daniel Jones was lost for the season due to a torn Achilles in the first quarter.

As a result, the Colts have signed 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who came out of retirement to play for the last time he suited for in the NFL back in 2020 – Pittman's rookie year in the league.

As someone who never strays away from his gameday routine, it starts with brushing his teeth before anything else in the morning.

"The smile is everything," Pittman said.

