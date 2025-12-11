Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts

Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr provides update on security guard he accidentally decked on sideline

Pittman tried to find out the man's status right after the game on Sunday

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Colts' Michael Pittman Jr gives update on security guard he accidentally leveled vs Jaguars Video

Colts' Michael Pittman Jr gives update on security guard he accidentally leveled vs Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. gives Fox News Digital an update on the security guard he accidentally hit after making a catch in the end zone against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A scary moment occurred during the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars game when Michael Pittman Jr. accidentally knocked over a security guard, who fell hard on the turf near the end zone. 

On what would've been a touchdown catch – Pittman was called for offensive pass interference to negate the grab in the end zone – he was pushed and lost his footing in rainy conditions as he slid onto the grass.

But Pittman immediately hit a security guard, who wasn't looking behind him as he performed his duty looking up at the Jacksonville crowd at EverBank Stadium. The security guard hit the turf hard, as the back of his head slammed on the ground. 

Michael Pittman Jr national anthem

Michael Pittman Jr. of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Pittman was quick to check on the man before eventually rejoining his team on the field. 

After the game, Pittman posted on X hoping to find out the status of the security guard. 

"Any updates on the security guard that hit his head on the sideline yesterday?" Pittman asked his followers with a praying hands emoji. 

Fox News Digital asked Pittman on Wednesday if he ever heard about the man he collided with. 

"So, I got an update from other people," Pittman, who also discussed his partnership with Oral-B. "We’re still working on — we have a great media team in our building. They said they’re going to get his name for me so I can reach out personally and check on him. 

"That was a scary thing for everybody involved, but they said that he walked off on his own power. He’s doing good, so that’s good."

NFL players are always going the extra mile to help their teams win games, but sometimes the heat of competition results in those bystanders on the sideline becoming collateral damage. This was one of the scarier hits between a player and gameday personnel, but it's good to hear that the security guard appears to be good. 

Michael Pittman Jr. catches pass

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) hauls in a pass under the defense of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) in the third quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union)

That would've been the first touchdown pass of rookie Riley Leonard's young career if Pittman's grab stood for six points. But it ultimately didn't work out in the 36-19 loss, where starting quarterback Daniel Jones was lost for the season due to a torn Achilles in the first quarter. 

As a result, the Colts have signed 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who came out of retirement to play for the last time he suited for in the NFL back in 2020 – Pittman's rookie year in the league. 

PERFECT CLEAN, PERFECT GAME

Pittman teamed up with Oral-B, which was recently named the official toothbrush of the NFL, and he shot some fun content with beloved Colts mascot, Blue.

Pittman and Blue were trying to get their pearly whites clean with the new iO Series Electric Toothbrush, and though Blue is known for his moving belly during games, he had a giant set of teeth to get right before the game as well.

Michael Pittman Jr. and Blue for Oral-B

Michael Pittman Jr., and beloved Colts mascot Blue, partnered with Oral-B, the official toothbrush of the NFL. (Oral-B)

As someone who never strays away from his gameday routine, it starts with brushing his teeth before anything else in the morning.

"The smile is everything," Pittman said. "Oral-B being the official toothbrush of the NFL, I just felt like it was a perfect partner because they give you the perfect clean so you can play the perfect game with their IO-series toothbrush they just came out with. It does all the work for you, so it couldn’t be easier."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

