Colts' Quenton Nelson appears to confront Buccaneers' Brady Pinion over warm-up punts

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson had some words for Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Bradley Pinion before their teams’ matchup Sunday.

Nelson was clocked in the head by a Pinion warmup punt, which led to the 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman marching over to the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Pinion and confronting him about the kicks. Nelson was then seen going back to his spot to warm up and punting one of the balls away himself.

It didn’t appear that the conversation between the two players got heated. But it was enough for Nelson to walk back over to his own spot and punt a ball away in frustration.

Nelson is in his second season with the Colts. Indianapolis selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was named a Pro Bowler and was selected to an All-Pro team last season. He’s played in all 13 games this season.

Pinion is in his fifth NFL season – his first with the Buccaneers. He played in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before joining Tampa Bay in the offseason.

The Buccaneers went on to defeat the Colts on Sunday, 38-35. Tampa Bay is now 6-7 on the year and Indianapolis dropped to 6-7.