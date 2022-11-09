Jim Irsay pushes back against notions of Colts tanking amid coaching, quarterback changes

The Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of a significant amount of changes to their coaching staff and player personnel.

Some have suggested the team wants to intentionally lose games after recently benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan, firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, relieving head coach Frank Reich of his duties, and then hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach despite his lack of experience.

But team owner Jim Irsay went on record to debunk any suggestion that his recent decisions were made with tanking for the NFL Draft in mind. "That’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard, that we’re tanking," Irsay told Bob Kravitz of TheAthletic.com on Tuesday night.

The Colts have been working to find a quarterback to stabilize the franchise ever since Andrew Luck's unexpected retirement prior to the start of the 2019 season.

Luck was a four-time Pro-Bowler and helped lead the Colts to four playoff appearances in his first six seasons.

Since then the team has started Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger at the quarterback position. None of those options have paned out, and many began wondering if the Colts are planning to lose out with the hopes of drafting a quarterback in April 2023.

Irsay went on to make it clear his intention is to win now.

"We’re in this thing; 9-7-1 get us in, no question about it… We’re not tanking the season. Whoever says these things, that we’re not playing [quarterback] Matt [Ryan] because [of an effort to tank]… That’s not true. We’re going to do what it takes to win. I don’t know who people think we are, they don’t know us. We don’t tank in Indianapolis," Irsay said.

In order for the Colts to have a winning season, the team would have to win six of its remaining eight games. The team currently sits at 3-5-1 and are coming off a blowout loss to the Patriots.

It is unclear if the decision to bench Ryan was a part of any potential tanking strategy.

The former NFL MVP joined the Colts after an offseason trade with the Falcons . Indianapolis sent a third-round draft pick to Atlanta in exchange for the longtime starting quarterback's services. Ryan's contract may be the reason the quarterback likely won't be under center for the remainder of the season in Indy.

Ryan’s contract pays him $12 million in base salary next year, which is fully guaranteed, according to salary cap website Spotrac.

But, Ryan has $7.205 million in additional 2023 salary guaranteed for injury, and a 2023 roster bonus of $10 million, which is also guaranteed for injury.

So if Ryan gets back on the field and is injured to the point that he is unable to pass a physical on the third day of the new league year in March 2023, the Colts would owe his millions.

Saturday's hiring raised some concerns that Irsay possibly circumvented the NFL Rooney Rule. The rule, which was established in 2003, mandates that a minority coaching candidate is interviewed for any head coaching or senior football operation vacancy.

Since Saturday was hired on an interim basis, the league determined that a rule violation had not taken place. Some have called for the loophole to be closed by requiring compliance for interim hires if someone who is not a part of the staff is hired.

Irsay has said Chris Ballard will remain the Colts' general manager. Saturday will make his coaching debut on Sunday when Colts travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders.