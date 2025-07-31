Colts' Braden Smith says OCD battle nearly derailed NFL career, but faith journey helped reclaim football joy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Braden Smith is happy to be back at Indianapolis Colts training camp. The offensive lineman's 2024 NFL campaign ended prematurely due to Smith's struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

More specifically, Smith contended with a specific type of the disorder known as religious scrupulosity.

Smith embarked on an extensive search for relief, trying therapeutic and medicinal treatments along the way. His journey also took him to Mexico, where he sought out psychedelics.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He did finally reach a point where he successfully took control of the OCD that previously controlled him. Smith says he entered the latest chapter of his NFL career in a good spot.

"I’m in a spectacular place, honestly," Smith told The Indianapolis Star. "I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve learned different tools and strategies. I’ve had a great support system here and at home."

NFL IS BACK AS CHARGERS-LIONS HALL OF FAME GAME KICKS OFF PRESEASON ACTION

Smith pointed to ibogaine treatment he underwent in Mexico when he spoke about being able to erase many of the poor habits he created in his mind. When his OCD was at its peak, Smith would feel the need to pray, repent or declare his faith in a repetitive fashion.

Smith admitted OCD is still part of him, but the disorder no longer constantly affects his daily life.

"There’s not boxes I need to check off, there’s not things I need to do," Smith said. "It’s not perfect, but it’s kind of allowed me to give it all to Him and not worry about what else can happen."

Smith is a Christian. He is moving forward with a more balanced approach to his faith, which he now bases on love instead of guilt.

"You have to find out what is healthy and what is not healthy. It looks a little bit different for every person," Smith said. "My relationship to God doesn’t have to be a cookie-cutter type of thing. … Luckily, the whole point is just (having) a relationship."

Smith's struggles were significant enough he contemplated retiring from football. He played in 12 games in 2024.

Smith acknowledged the effect OCD had on his on-field performance last year.

"Last year, I was just kind of out there," Smith said. "I was going through the motions, but I didn’t feel that edge that players have. I didn’t have that last year. I didn’t feel that."

Aside from the mental health hurdles, Smith sustained a knee injury in 2023, missed seven games that season and underwent surgery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A mentally and physically healthy Smith is looking forward to playing the game he loves.

"This is probably the best I’ve felt in a really long time," he said. "It’s kind of nice to see everything come together. Now, I can just go play football."