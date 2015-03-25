Colton Iverson scores career-high 29 points to lead Colorado State past Wyoming 78-56

Colton Iverson scored 20 of his career-high 29 points in the first half to pace Colorado State to a 78-56 win over Wyoming on Wednesday night.

Dorian Green added 18 and Greg Smith had 12 for Colorado State (23-7, 10-5 Mountain West). Larry Nance Jr. had 16 and Derrious Gilmore chipped in with 12 for Wyoming (18-12, 4-12), which has lost five straight.

Colorado State, the top rebounding team in the nation, out-rebounded Wyoming 35-11.

Earlier in the day, Luke Martinez, the Cowboys' leading scorer, plead not guilty to one count of aggravated assault and battery for allegedly kicking an unconscious man in the face during a fight outside a Laramie bar Dec. 30. A trial is set for Aug. 26.

Martinez led Wyoming to a 12-0 start but hasn't played since hurting his hand in the fracas and then being suspended. The Cowboys are 6-12 without him.