Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado's Deion Sanders quickly shuts down notions he's interested in Texas A&M job: 'I'm good'

Deion Sanders is in first season as the Colorado Buffaloes head coach

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Deion Sanders hasn't even finished his first season at the helm of the Colorado football program, but his name is already being linked to a high-profile coaching vacancy.

Texas A&M recently dismissed Jimbo Fisher. According to multiple reports, the university will owe Fisher a contract buyout of approximately $77 million. The figure represents almost triple the largest known coaching contract buyout at a public university.

The Aggies will begin a search to replace Fisher, and Sanders' name has been floated as a possible candidate to fill the iod left in College Station, Texas. However, Sanders quickly squashed the idea that he would be leaving Boulder any time soon.

Deion Sanders jogs around the field

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes jogs around the field before a game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on November 4, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.  (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

"I want to win. I want to win a game. So you think I really do sit down and think about that kind of stuff?" Sanders said during a news conference.

The NFL legend added that he was focused on playing against Washington State later this week.

 "Like what strikes me about that — about myself that you guys really think I sit down and say, ‘Ah yeah, Stephen A., yeah.' Come on. Come on. I’m good. We gotta win. Let’s focus on this week. We play on Friday, so we lose a day of practice, so we’ve got to focus."

The Buffaloes got of to an impressive 3-0 start this season, but have since fallen to 4-6. The team needs to win both of its remaining two games to become bowl eligible. Colorado closes the regular season on the road against Utah.

Deion Sanders runs on to the field

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.  (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Aside from Colorado's recent struggles, Sanders would likely want to stay in Boulder to continue to coach his son Shedeur Sanders. The Buffaloes quarterback transferred from Jackson State to Colorado and would have to apply for a waiver to transfer for a second time, should his father bolt for another university. 

Sanders has previously expressed his belief that Sheduer will remain in college next season, instead of making the leap to the NFL.

Deion Sanders leaves the field

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, center, exits the field following an NCAA football game against Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

The NCAA has only granted a few two-time transfer waivers this season. Other coaches who are currently leading football programs in the Power Five have also been mentioned as possible candidates for the Texas A&M job.

Earlier this week, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning clarified that he is "not going anywhere." Meanwhile, Florida State's Mike Norvell also shut down any notion that he would depart Tallahassee for College Station.

Texas A&M is currently 6-4, the program's last 10-win season happened in 2012.

