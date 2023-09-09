Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado football players show off custom Michael Strahan suits designed by Deion Sanders

Each player's name monogrammed into suit's tag

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have taken the college football world by storm. The Buffaloes pulled off an upset over last year's national champion runner-up TCU last week and made their highly anticipated home debut on Saturday.

Colorado football is getting attention off the football field as well — their fashion in particular.

Ahead of Saturday's game against the rival Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Buffaloes football team sported bespoke suits that their head coach helped design.

Shedeur Sander walks from the team bus

Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks from the bus to the locker room before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field on September 9, 2023, in Boulder, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

"We've got a lot of eyes on us, so, you know, I had to make sure the team was looking right, down to all the details from the color of the stitches to the 'I BELIEVE' on the inside," Sanders told GQ Sports.

New York Giants legend and fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan has his own menswear line, and Sanders tapped the former pass rusher for the football team's custom suits.

The khaki suits each have a black lining with the Colorado logo. Every jacket includes a monogrammed tag with a player's name. The team also donned ties from the Prime Neckwear line.

Travis Hunter walks with his teammates

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes walks with teammates from the bus to the locker room before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field on September 9, 2023, in Boulder, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

"Suit up to every challenge. We’re ready for some @cubuffsfootball!! #MichaelStrahanBrand has arrived in #Boulder – be sure to follow all weekend long for some exciting looks," the Michael Strahan Brand wrote in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The No. 22 Buffaloes beat Nebraska, 36-14, in front of a sold-out crowd in Boulder. Colorado’s defense dominated throughout the game, forcing four turnovers on the day.

"Coach Prime" has said that his son, Shedeur, will be in the Heisman conversation this year. He threw for 510 yards last week and followed that up with a 393-yard performance against Nebraska.

Shedeur Sanders runs with the football during a game

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, right, runs for a short gain against Nebraska on September 9, 2023, in Boulder, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The junior quarterback is certainly keeping his name on the minds of Heisman voters early on this season.

Sanders ended his 6-yard rushing touchdown by paying homage to his father's  famous dance from his NFL playing days.

The Buffaloes host Colorado State on Sept. 16.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.