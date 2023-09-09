Colorado football players show off custom Michael Strahan suits designed by Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have taken the college football world by storm. The Buffaloes pulled off an upset over last year's national champion runner-up TCU last week and made their highly anticipated home debut on Saturday.

Colorado football is getting attention off the football field as well — their fashion in particular.

Ahead of Saturday's game against the rival Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Buffaloes football team sported bespoke suits that their head coach helped design.

"We've got a lot of eyes on us, so, you know, I had to make sure the team was looking right, down to all the details from the color of the stitches to the 'I BELIEVE' on the inside," Sanders told GQ Sports.

New York Giants legend and fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan has his own menswear line, and Sanders tapped the former pass rusher for the football team's custom suits.

The khaki suits each have a black lining with the Colorado logo. Every jacket includes a monogrammed tag with a player's name. The team also donned ties from the Prime Neckwear line.

"Suit up to every challenge. We’re ready for some @cubuffsfootball!! #MichaelStrahanBrand has arrived in #Boulder – be sure to follow all weekend long for some exciting looks," the Michael Strahan Brand wrote in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The No. 22 Buffaloes beat Nebraska, 36-14, in front of a sold-out crowd in Boulder. Colorado’s defense dominated throughout the game, forcing four turnovers on the day.

"Coach Prime" has said that his son, Shedeur, will be in the Heisman conversation this year. He threw for 510 yards last week and followed that up with a 393-yard performance against Nebraska.

The junior quarterback is certainly keeping his name on the minds of Heisman voters early on this season.

Sanders ended his 6-yard rushing touchdown by paying homage to his father's famous dance from his NFL playing days .

The Buffaloes host Colorado State on Sept. 16.