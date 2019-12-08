College Football Playoff seeding announced: LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson

When determining this year's playoff field -- LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson were all locked as the teams set to reach the College Football Playoff (CFP). The only question remaining for selection committee members was what the seeding would be.

Ohio State entered Saturday as the No 1 seed. However, LSU's beatdown of the No.4 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game allowed them to leapfrog the Buckeyes and claim the top spot.

Both teams were undefeated during the regular season, with Ohio State adding to their 19-game winning streak by defeating No. 10 ranked Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday.

Due to their stronger win on Saturday and decided by the CFP selection committee members on Sunday -- No. 1 LSU is set to face No. 4 Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. No. 2 Ohio State will play No. 3 Clemson in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

"Our goal was to go to the SEC Championship and win it; that was one of our goals," LSU coach Ed Orgeron told ESPN on Sunday. "... But we're not done yet. That wasn't our final destination. I'm very proud of our offense, I'm very proud of our defense and all our coaches, but we still have some work to do."

The semifinal games are scheduled to take place on Dec. 28. The winners will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Based on their records, this field projects as one of the strongest in the history of the College Football Playoff. For the first time ever, there are four Power 5 conference (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) champions represented in the playoff field and three of those teams are undefeated.

The Oklahoma Sooners were the only team to lose a game this season.

LSU is a 10-point favorite over Oklahoma, while Clemson -- the previous champion -- is a 2-point favorite against Ohio State, according to the opening lines at Caesars Sportsbook.

ESPN's Football Power Index projects Ohio State as having a 35 percent chance to win the title. LSU is second at 29 percent with Clemson right behind them at 28 percent. Oklahoma has the lowest projected chance to win the title at just 9 percent.