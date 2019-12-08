Expand / Collapse search
College Football Playoff seeding announced: LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson

By David Aaro | Fox News
When determining this year's playoff field -- LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson were all locked as the teams set to reach the College Football Playoff (CFP). The only question remaining for selection committee members was what the seeding would be.

Ohio State entered Saturday as the No 1 seed. However, LSU's beatdown of the No.4 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game allowed them to leapfrog the Buckeyes and claim the top spot.

LSU players celebrate after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. LSU won 37-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

LSU players celebrate after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. LSU won 37-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Both teams were undefeated during the regular season, with Ohio State adding to their 19-game winning streak by defeating No. 10 ranked Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday.

LSU QB JOE BURROW COMPLETES 'SELFIE' PASS VS. GEORGIA IN SEC TITLE GAME

Ohio State players celebrate the team's 34-21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Ohio State players celebrate the team's 34-21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Due to their stronger win on Saturday and decided by the CFP selection committee members on Sunday -- No. 1 LSU is set to face No. 4 Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. No. 2 Ohio State will play No. 3 Clemson in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

"Our goal was to go to the SEC Championship and win it; that was one of our goals," LSU coach Ed Orgeron told ESPN on Sunday. "... But we're not done yet. That wasn't our final destination. I'm very proud of our offense, I'm very proud of our defense and all our coaches, but we still have some work to do."

The semifinal games are scheduled to take place on Dec. 28. The winners will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Jan 8, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Detailed view of the 2019 College Football Playoff championship trophy at a press conference at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16 to win its second national title in three years. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports - 11961694

Jan 8, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Detailed view of the 2019 College Football Playoff championship trophy at a press conference at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16 to win its second national title in three years. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports - 11961694

Based on their records, this field projects as one of the strongest in the history of the College Football Playoff. For the first time ever, there are four Power 5 conference (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) champions represented in the playoff field and three of those teams are undefeated.

OHIO STATE RALLIES TO BEAT WISCONSIN 34-21 FOR BIG TEN CROWN

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is seen following the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Clemson won 62-17. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is seen following the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Clemson won 62-17. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The Oklahoma Sooners were the only team to lose a game this season.

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks (26) celebrates with offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) after rushing for a touchdown against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks (26) celebrates with offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) after rushing for a touchdown against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

LSU is a 10-point favorite over Oklahoma, while Clemson -- the previous champion -- is a 2-point favorite against Ohio State, according to the opening lines at Caesars Sportsbook.

ESPN's Football Power Index projects Ohio State as having a 35 percent chance to win the title. LSU is second at 29 percent with  Clemson right behind them at 28 percent. Oklahoma has the lowest projected chance to win the title at just 9 percent.

David Aaro is a Freelance Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.