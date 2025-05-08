Expand / Collapse search
Austin Peay Governors

College football player William Hardrick, 22, dies in car crash; motorist charged with murder

Hardrick was involved in a fatal crash in Alabama

Ryan Gaydos
Published
William Hardrick, a college football defensive back who previously played at Mississippi State and Miami (Ohio) before transferring to Austin Peay, has died. He was 22.

Austin Peay University announced Hardrick’s death on Wednesday.

William Hardrick in a bowl game

Defensive back William Hardrick, #3, runs in the second half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game against Colorado State on Dec. 28, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Hardrick was killed in a car crash in Alabama near Interstate 65, Limestone County Coroner Mike West told WHNT-TV

John Walter McAdams was arrested in the crash and was charged with murder and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injury as well as DUI. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was investigating the crash.

McAdams was allegedly driving a semitractor-trailer.

John Walter McAdams booking photo

John Walter McAdams was charged with murder in the crash that killed William Hardrick. (Limestone County (AL) Jail)

"We are truly saddened by the passing of William Hardrick, a new member of our football program and the Austin Peay family," Austin Peay athletics director Gerald Harrison said in a statement. "All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Hardrick Family today. We will do everything we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time."

Governors head coach Jeff Faris called Hardrick an "exceptional young man."

"Our team is heartbroken by his loss," Faris added. "He made everyone around him better and has made a real impact both on and off the field. We lift up the Hardrick family in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss with them."

Hardrick went to high school in Adamsville, Alabama, before he committed to Mississippi State. He played for the Bulldogs through the 2022 season and spent two seasons with Miami.

Miami's William Hardrick vs Toledo

Miami (OH) RedHawks defensive back Yahsyn McKee, #2, celebrates with defensive back William Hardrick, #3, after making an interception against the Toledo Rockets in the fourth quarter at Ford Field in Detroit on Dec. 2, 2023. (Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)

He played in 18 games for the RedHawks and had 32 total tackles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.