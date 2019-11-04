Colin Kaepernick spends birthday helping homeless in California

Colin Kaepernick is still keeping himself busy off the field as he tries to find a new team on the field.

Kaepernick, along with his Know Your Rights Camp Foundation, spent his 32nd birthday on Sunday by helping feed the homeless in Oakland, Calif. Kaepernick was joined by his girlfriend, Nessa Diab, and other members of the foundation giving back to the community.

The group gave out backpacks to several homeless people, which were filled with snacks, socks and soap. According to KTVU, Kaepernick called a food truck and paid for everyone’s meal.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for about three seasons and has failed to latch onto another team. He last played for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick’s representatives have repeatedly said that the quarterback is ready to play for a team again and last month debunked what they called “false narratives.”

In Kaepernick’s final season with the 49ers, he passed for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He led San Francisco to their second win of the season in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams. He threw a touchdown pass to Rod Streater and then ran the ball in for the go-ahead two-point conversion with 31 seconds left in the game.

Supporters for Kaepernick have accused NFL owners of blackballing him over his protest for racial injustice during the national anthem. He opted out of his contract after the 2016 season.