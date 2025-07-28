Coldplay singer Chris Martin serenades MLS star Lionel Messi, his wife at concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo were spotted on the Coldplay kisscam during a recent concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This time, there was no funny business going on as the lovely couple avoided any nefarious criticism akin to what occurred with the former Astronomer CEO earlier this month.

Messi and Roccuzzo smiled waved to the packed house that cheered them both on while they were shown on the jumbotron. Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin serenaded Messi and called him the "No. 1 sportsperson of all time."

Messi’s appearance came in the midst of controversy in Major League Soccer.

Messi, and his Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba, were suspended for one match last week after they decided to skip the Major League Soccer All-Star Game, which included a match against the stars from Liga MX of Mexico. Messi didn’t play amid a packed schedule in the U.S. and abroad while Alba was dealing with a previous injury.

Any player who doesn’t participate in the All-Star Game without approval from the league is ineligible in their club’s next match.

"I know Lionel Messi loves this league," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. "I don’t think there’s a player — or anyone — who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi. I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision.

"Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game, and we had to enforce it. It was a very difficult decision."

Inter Miami team owner Jorge Mas called the rule "draconian."

Inter Miami and Cincinnati played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.