©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Major League Soccer

Coldplay singer Chris Martin serenades MLS star Lionel Messi, his wife at concert

Messi was with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Soccer great Lionel Messi seen on Coldplay kisscam

Major League Soccer star Lionel Messi was spotted on the Coldplay kisscam with his wife at one of the band's concerts over the weekend.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo were spotted on the Coldplay kisscam during a recent concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This time, there was no funny business going on as the lovely couple avoided any nefarious criticism akin to what occurred with the former Astronomer CEO earlier this month.

Lionel Messi in warmups

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) waves to fans during warmups before the match against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on July 16, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Katie Stratman/Imagn Images)

Messi and Roccuzzo smiled waved to the packed house that cheered them both on while they were shown on the jumbotron. Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin serenaded Messi and called him the "No. 1 sportsperson of all time."

Messi’s appearance came in the midst of controversy in Major League Soccer.

Messi, and his Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba, were suspended for one match last week after they decided to skip the Major League Soccer All-Star Game, which included a match against the stars from Liga MX of Mexico. Messi didn’t play amid a packed schedule in the U.S. and abroad while Alba was dealing with a previous injury.

Lionel Messi vs New York Red Bulls

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) looks into the stands after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match [against the New York Red Bulls Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Harrison, N.J.  (Frank Franklin II/AP Photo)

Any player who doesn’t participate in the All-Star Game without approval from the league is ineligible in their club’s next match.

"I know Lionel Messi loves this league," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. "I don’t think there’s a player — or anyone — who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi. I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision.

"Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game, and we had to enforce it. It was a very difficult decision."

Inter Miami team owner Jorge Mas called the rule "draconian."

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba, left, and forward Lionel Messi chat as they arrive before the start of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Wilfredo Lee/AP Photo)

Inter Miami and Cincinnati played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.