Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

LSU Tigers

LSU's Kade Anderson throws 130 pitches, strikes out 10 in College World Series win

LSU won Game 1 of the College World Series, 1-0

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The LSU Tigers relied on Kade Anderson arm’s on Saturday night in Game 1 of the Men’s College World Series on Saturday night, and they received a phenomenal performance.

Anderson allowed only three hits against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and struck out 10 as the Tigers won the game, 1-0. Anderson threw 130 pitches in his complete-game outing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kade Anderson throws

LSU starting pitcher Kade Anderson (32) throws against Coastal Carolina in the first inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 21, 2025.  (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

"That’s what we’ve seen all year," LSU coach Jay Johnson said after the game. "He’s the best pitcher in the country. And did it again tonight. That’s been on the regular every game one of the entire season. Everybody got to see what we’ve seen and known for an entire season."

Anderson is projected to be a top-three pick of the MLB Draft.

BRAVES PLACE 2024 NL CY YOUNG WINNER CHRIS SALE ON IL WITH FRACTURED RIB CAGE

Derrick Curiel gets the ball

LSU's Derek Curiel (6) catches a fly ball hit by Coastal Carolina's Walker Mitchell in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 21, 2025.  (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Steven Milam’s RBI single in the first inning was all LSU needed. The Tigers only had six hits in the game.

"If it was going to be easy, there would be more than one national champion," Chanticleers coach Kevin Schnall said. "We’ve got to regroup. We’ve won 26 in a row. Let’s just call it is what it is — the odds were not in our favor to go 28-0 and win this national championship."

LSU will look to finish off Coastal Carolina on Sunday.

Kade Anderson hugs Luis Hernandez

From left, LSU pitcher Kade Anderson, left, hugs catcher Luis Hernandez, second from left, as teammate Dalton Beck (33) runs in to celebrate after their win over Coastal Carolina in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Again, we’ve got to respond, rebound, regroup," Schnall said. "We’ve got Jacob Morrison pitching tomorrow. Answer the bell."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.