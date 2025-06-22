LSU's Kade Anderson throws 130 pitches, strikes out 10 in College World Series win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The LSU Tigers relied on Kade Anderson arm’s on Saturday night in Game 1 of the Men’s College World Series on Saturday night, and they received a phenomenal performance.

Anderson allowed only three hits against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and struck out 10 as the Tigers won the game, 1-0. Anderson threw 130 pitches in his complete-game outing.

"That’s what we’ve seen all year," LSU coach Jay Johnson said after the game. "He’s the best pitcher in the country. And did it again tonight. That’s been on the regular every game one of the entire season. Everybody got to see what we’ve seen and known for an entire season."

Anderson is projected to be a top-three pick of the MLB Draft.

Steven Milam’s RBI single in the first inning was all LSU needed. The Tigers only had six hits in the game.

"If it was going to be easy, there would be more than one national champion," Chanticleers coach Kevin Schnall said. "We’ve got to regroup. We’ve won 26 in a row. Let’s just call it is what it is — the odds were not in our favor to go 28-0 and win this national championship."

LSU will look to finish off Coastal Carolina on Sunday.

"Again, we’ve got to respond, rebound, regroup," Schnall said. "We’ve got Jacob Morrison pitching tomorrow. Answer the bell."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.