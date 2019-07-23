Cleveland Indians’ Lindor calls on MLB to extend protective netting after his foul ball hospitalizes toddler

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has called on Major League Baseball to extend its protective netting after striking a toddler with a line drive during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

An adult was seen rushing the 3-year-old boy out of the stands after Lindor’s foul ball in the sixth inning. Lindor later told reporters the child was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

GIRL, 2, HIT BY FOUL BALL AS ASTROS GAME SUFFERED SKULL FRACTURE, ATTORNEY SAYS

“I have heard the kid is doing well,” Lindor said. “He's in the hospital. He's getting checked and all I know is he's in stable condition and he's doing good. In a way, that makes me happy, but it stinks, you don't want that to happen to anybody, especially a little kid."

The injury is the latest in a series of similar incidents where fans have been struck by high-speed foul balls. In the spring, a 2-year-old girl was hit by a line drive off the bat of Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. during a Houston Astros home game. She suffered bleeding, edema, brain contusions and ongoing seizures from the ball's impact, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Another incident last month saw a girl in Dodger Stadium hit by a foul ball off Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A woman died from a brain hemorrhage last year after she was struck by a foul ball in the same ballpark.

While all MLB teams extended netting past the home plate area to the far edge of each dugout, recent fan injuries have increased calls for expanding the netting to the foul poles in the outfield.

The Chicago White Sox became one of the first MLB teams to do so after the All-Star break and played their first game with foul pole to foul pole netting on Monday night against the Miami Marlins.

"I encourage every MLB team to put the nets all the way down," Lindor told reporters Sunday after the game. "I know it's all about the fans' experience of interacting with players and I completely get that. You want to have that interaction with the fans, getting autographs and stuff, but at the end of the day, we want to make sure everybody comes out of this game healthy, and we got to do something about it.”

"Everybody feels bad. And if we can put the nets a little bit further down, I think it would be a lot better," he added.

Fox News' Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.