Clark moves inside top 100 of world rankings

Philadelphia, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - Tim Clark earned his first victory in four years at the Canadian Open on Sunday, and that win moved him inside the top 100 of this week's world rankings.

Clark birdied five of his last eight holes to rally past third-round leader Jim Furyk and earn his second career win on the PGA Tour. His first win came at the 2010 Players Championship.

With that victory, Clark vaulted 78 places up the rankings from 153rd to 75th.

The top five players in the rankings remained the same, with Adam Scott maintaining the top spot ahead of Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia.

Furyk's third runner-up finish of the season jumped him up two spots to eighth, causing Jason Day and Tiger Woods to each drop a place and they sit at ninth and 10th, respectively.

Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson and Zach Johnson maintained their positions from 11th through 14th.

Hideki Matsuyama moved up a pair of slots to 15th, while Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell both fell a spot to 16th and 17th. Rickie Fowler, Jimmy Walker and Steve Stricker all held firm to round out the top 20.