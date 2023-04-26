C.J. Stroud dismisses low cognitive test results: 'I'm not a test taker, I play football'

Former Ohio State standout C.J. Stroud is widely regarded as one the top prospects heading into this week's NFL Draft.

Teams throughout the league used to routinely use the Wonderlic Test to assess the competence in decision-making of NFL prospects. That test was recently replaced with a new test called the S2 Cognition Test.

Stroud had a score of 18%, which was the lowest of all the top quarterback prospects. According to The Athletic, Bryce Young scored the highest at 98%.

Former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis reportedly had a score of 93%, while Florida's Anthony Richardson's score came in a 79%.

On Wednesday, Stroud responded to questions about the concerns surrounding his test results.

"I'm a football player. ... I'm not a test taker," Stroud said after the NFL Play Football clinic.

NFL Network reported that Stroud took the S2 Cognitive Test multiple times but failed to post a high score in any of his attempts.

Stroud attempted to downplay the test scores by indicating the results were not a reflection of who he is as a person or a football player.

"But shout out to S2, man, they probably have a good system, what they do, no dis to them," Stroud said. "But I know who I am, and I know what I can do on that field. And I'll do that at the next level."

Stroud's social media activity has been limited as draft day has inched closer. He hinted he has not been aware of much of the recent chatter about him.

Stroud said his agent, David Mulugheta, informed him his test results were being reported.

"I don't know if the test scores are inaccurate or accurate," Stroud noted.

Stroud added that he is confident about his ability to perform in the NFL.

"I know I have God-given talent — not only to play the game, but to have IQ," Stroud said. "I think I'm very smart. I think if I'm not the smartest QB in this draft then I'm one of the smartest in this draft and in the NFL."