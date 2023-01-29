Chiefs' Travis Kelce to the Cincinnati mayor: 'Know your role and shut your mouth'

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval did some trash-talking on Friday, proclaiming Sunday "They Gotta Play Us Day" to celebrate the Bengals taking on the Kansas City Chiefs while throwing shade at Patrick Mahomes and supporting the "Burrowhead" saying from his team.

After defeating the Bengals in the AFC Championship, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kept his receipts and had some words to say.

While holding the Lamar Hunt Trophy for winning the conference yet again, Kelce used his mic time to call out Pureval.

"I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!" he screamed to a raucous crowd of cheering fans.

Kelce, then, screamed, "You gotta fight for your right to party!" which he did when they went to Super Bowl LIV, which gave him and Mahomes their first career rings after defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

"Burrowhead" was thrown out by the Bengals after beating the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, which is a play on the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium. Joe Burrow hasn’t lost to the Chiefs in his career leading up to this contest, including a come-from-behind victory in the AFC Championship last year to advance to the Super Bowl.

But Mahomes even had some words for that nickname after being pulled over for his post-game interview.

I was with this team, man. We played together. I said it from the beginning, when we were in the locker room, I said we gotta be together and this team stepped up. It’s a great football team and we showed this place that it’s Arrowhead, it’s not Burrowhead out here," he said.

Pureval also ripped Kansas City as a whole, saying it was "just kind of weird" that the city is named after a neighboring state – it’s in Missouri, not Kansas.

The truth of the matter is Kansas City has been the host of five straight AFC Championships, where the Chiefs are now 3-2.

Despite playing with a high-ankle sprain, Mahomes was electric in this game, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns to lead the way on offense. Kelce had one of those touchdowns, which was the first of the game, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling hauled in the other.

Meanwhile, Burrow threw two interceptions to one touchdown pass, finishing the game 26 of 41 for 270 yards.

Burrow might have the overall winning record in this budding rivalry, but it’s the Chiefs heading back to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes and Kelce wasted no time rubbing it in.