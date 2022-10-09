Christopher Bell advances in NASCAR playoffs with win at Roval; defending champ Kyle Larson eliminated

The field for NASCAR’s Round of 8 playoffs was finalized Sunday after Christopher Bell crossed the finish line in first place at the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Bell held off Kevin Harvick in the overtime portion of the Bank of America Roval 400 to join Chase Elliott as the only two drivers to clinch a spot in the next round of the playoffs with a victory.

Elliott won the YellaWood 500 at Talladega last weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Bell picked up the win, there was a ton of jockeying for position for the 3-8 spots.

Chase Briscoe finished ninth in the race and climbed up the ladder ahead of defending champion Kyle Larson to gain the final spot in the playoffs. Larson was eliminated from contention after finishing 35th. Ross Chastain finished in 37th but was able to finish six points ahead of the cut line.

NASCAR DISCIPLINES KEVIN HARVICK, RACE TEAM OVER ALLEGED NEXT GEN VIOLATIONS

Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and William Byron also secured spots in the Round of 8.

Kyle Busch finished third with A.J. Allmendinger and Justin Haley rounding out the top five.

Bell needed the win to advance. He entered the race in 11th out of 12 in the standings. It was his second win of the 2022 season.

"You just gotta be there at the end of these things," Bell told NBC Sports after the race. "I keep watching all these races where the fastest car doesn’t always win, and it’s been no secret that road courses have not been our strength this year. But we were just there at the right time. We obviously weren’t in a position to win. We rolled the dice, we gambled and it paid off for us."

Bell said he felt good about his chances moving forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Round of 8 starts with the South Point 400 in Las Vegas next week.