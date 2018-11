Former fan favorite Kris Medlen is returning to the Atlanta Braves organization on a minor-league deal. What is likelihood he makes it back to Atlanta? Plus, which of the Braves' 20 non-roster spring training invitees sparks intrigue? The 20-player list includes top prospects Ozzie Albies, Sean Newcomb, Patrick Weigel, Travis Demeritte and A.J. Minter.

Zach Dillard and Cory McCartney discuss.