Chiefs' Travis Kelce says he felt 'like s---' after injuring teammate Xavier Worthy in collision

Travis Kelce collided with and injured Xavier Worthy on the third play of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week in Brazil, and the star tight end opened up about the play during a recent episode of his podcast.

Kelce, 35, said he felt like "s---" after he ran into Worthy, who dislocated his shoulder on the play, per multiple reports.

"I owe my guy big time, man. X knows it. I felt like s---, I could barely even f------ play the rest of that first half but we geared it up once I found out that he was, you know, in better spirits than I imagined in halftime," Kelce said during "New Heights."

Kelce said that as a team they weren’t ready as leaders, and he took "the most accountability" for the play that injured Worthy.

"I wasn’t ready that first drive, I ran into one of my guys and offed him out of the game. I literally took one of my players out. That’s one of the most frustrating parts and it’s hard to get your juices back going knowing you just hurt a guy. It’s just … it’s a frustrating, frustrating, way to start off the season, frustrating way to start off the game," Kelce said.

The 10-time Pro Bowler said he was running his route to set up Worthy with hopes that he could have sprung Worthy free.

"I’m supposed to be running my route at depth for Worthy, so it’s frustrating for me, I was trying to set up my guy to be able to get in a position, and it all just happened pretty quick," Kelce said.

"I just got to be better, man. I’m 13 years in the league; there’s no excuse for me running into my own guys like that and being able to play fast and help them out. Worthy had his guy beat and we’re out the gate and that game starts completely different. Instead, not sure where he is exactly in terms of health wise, I’m hoping that we get him back as fast as possible because he means so much to this team."

The four-time All-Pro said that the loss of Worthy wiped out one of the "biggest pieces" of the Chiefs’ game plan against the Chargers.

"The biggest thing is that he is one of our best players," Kelce said. "He is going to take that step into being one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League and I run into him, and all of the sudden one of the biggest pieces of the game plan is out of the game. One of the fastest guys in the league and speed kills in this league, now they don’t have to worry about that."

Kelce credited Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster for stepping up in Worthy’s absence.

It is unclear if Worthy will be able to play in the Chiefs’ highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

