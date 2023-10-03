Chiefs' Travis Kelce reveals he owes 2 people 'big time' for Taylor Swift Hail Mary

Travis Kelce explained before the start of the season he essentially threw a Hail Mary when he tried to meet Taylor Swift at some point before or after her Eras Tour concert and was upset he was unable to give her one of the friendship bracelets he made.

Months later, Kelce is wrapped up in a whirlwind as rumors suggest he is now dating Swift. The pop star showed up to his game in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears in Kansas City and came over to MetLife Stadium to watch him take on the New York Jets – both times hanging out with his mother.

As the wheels were in motion, FOX Sports broadcasters Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews recalled issuing a plea to Swift back in August in an episode of their "Calm Down" podcast. Andrews said Swift should "go on a date with this guy" and called Kelce "fantastic."

Thompson posted the clip on her Instagram on Monday and Kelce commented.

"You two are something else!!" Kelce remarked in the comments section of the post. "I owe you big time!!"

Nothing has been made official in terms of putting a label on Kelce and Swift. It seems the two are taking things day by day. Soon, however, Swift will be off to start the next leg of her Eras Tour, and Kelce will be in the thick of the NFL season trying to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

He explained last week on his own podcast that he is trying the best he can to keep the romantic part of his life as private as possible.

"One, I know I brought all of this attention to me." he said. "I’m the one that was … I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt-hurt I was I didn’t get to meet Taylor.

"So, yeah, I think it’s … What’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season and on other guys’ shows like the ‘McAfee Show’ and any other show that I go on from here on out.

"Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kinda where I keep it."