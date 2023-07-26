Travis Kelce upset he wasn't able to meet Taylor Swift: 'I took it personal'

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has a bone to pick with Taylor Swift.

The music megastar has been on The Eras Tour for months, and Kelce isn’t the first NFL star to attend one of her shows.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen among the "Swifties" at a show.

But Kelce admitted he took it "personal" when Swift declined to meet him before or after the show he attended.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce told his older brother, Jason, on their "New Heights" podcacst. "So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Swifties make the bracelets and hand them out to strangers and become friends at concerts.

Kelce had a bracelet made specifically for Swift.

"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," Kelce said.

Jason asked if Travis' Chiefs’ No. 87 was the number on the bracelet or his phone number.

"You know which one," Travis Kelce said, grinning. "She doesn’t meet anyone, or she just didn’t want to meet me. So, I took it personal."

"She probably just hasn’t gotten over the Super Bowl yet," Jason replied. "She’s a big Eagles fan. Maybe she just made something up and didn’t want to talk to you."

Growing up in Pennsylvania, Swift was a big Eagles fan and has displayed her fandom on multiple occasions, including occasions on her tour and in song lyrics.

"I have a lyric that says, ‘With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door.’ I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on. I’m from Philly. Of course, it’s the team," Swift said at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Eagles, during her stop there.