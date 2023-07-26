Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Travis Kelce upset he wasn't able to meet Taylor Swift: 'I took it personal'

Kelce says he had a 'friendship bracelet' with his phone number on it for the music megastar

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has a bone to pick with Taylor Swift

The music megastar has been on The Eras Tour for months, and Kelce isn’t the first NFL star to attend one of her shows. 

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen among the "Swifties" at a show.

But Kelce admitted he took it "personal" when Swift declined to meet him before or after the show he attended. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taylor Swift in a green dress looks up in awe during her Eras concert

After Taylor Swift's Denver concert, several fans took the same Southwest flight that ended up getting delayed. (Fernando Leon/TAS23)

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce told his older brother, Jason, on their "New Heights" podcacst. "So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her." 

Swifties make the bracelets and hand them out to strangers and become friends at concerts.

Kelce had a bracelet made specifically for Swift. 

TAYLOR SWIFT HELPS MOTIVATE SLUMPING YANKEES FIRST BASEMAN ANTHONY RIZZO: ‘IT’S HER SUMMER REALLY'

"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," Kelce said.

Jason asked if Travis' Chiefs’ No. 87 was the number on the bracelet or his phone number. 

"You know which one," Travis Kelce said, grinning. "She doesn’t meet anyone, or she just didn’t want to meet me. So, I took it personal."

Travis Kelce at the NFL Draft

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates onstage with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"She probably just hasn’t gotten over the Super Bowl yet," Jason replied. "She’s a big Eagles fan. Maybe she just made something up and didn’t want to talk to you." 

CHIEFS' TRAVIS KELCE FINALLY GETS MIC DURING ESPYS AFTER FAILED WHITE HOUSE ATTEMPT

Growing up in Pennsylvania, Swift was a big Eagles fan and has displayed her fandom on multiple occasions, including occasions on her tour and in song lyrics. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce side by side

Music superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have a lyric that says, ‘With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door.’ I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on. I’m from Philly. Of course, it’s the team," Swift said at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Eagles, during her stop there. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.